Letter: Wants to thank all veterans

To the Editor:

With respect for the former U.S. Marine from Oswego.

I’m a Vietnam veteran and when someone thanks me for my service it makes me feel proud. I served a couple of years during a very difficult time when a lot of people looked down on veterans. You never received a thank you or a complimentary meal. I think a lot of Vietnam veterans feel the same way. I hope and pray we will never experience such disregard for veterans and always appreciate their time servicing our country.

I want to thank ALL veterans, active or not, for their time and service.

William Davies

Yorkville