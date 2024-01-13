Letter: The State of the Union

To the Editor:

January is that bleak month following the holidays when the nation is confronted with, in the words of columnist George Will, the annual State of the Union “foolishness”. True, the constitution requires that the president “... shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the State of the Union.”

Presidents Washington and Adams both presented their reports to Congress in person, though Jefferson submitted a written report as he did not consider himself a good speaker. Woodrow Wilson was the first to make a formal address before Congress.

But it was television that brought it before the public with all its silliness, wherein the script calls for one side of the House to erupt in frequent cheering during the president’s speech while the other side remains sullenly in their seats.

It was President Reagan who began the practice of stocking the gallery, again in the words of Mr. Will, “with ordinary but exemplary people whose presence touches the public erogenous zones.”

It is puzzling why the Supreme Court justices are there, black robed, in the front row, although Justice Alito no longer attends, preferring, I suppose, to stay at home with a good book. That sounds like a good idea.

Dave Wrenn

Oswego