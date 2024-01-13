Letter: Some advice

To the Editor:

I have a suggestion for Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson and you could also include our governor in this as well. You are complaining that Gov. Abbot in Texas is heartless, mean and cruel regarding the treatment of the flood of immigrants crossing the Rio Grande. Well, here is some advice.

1. Get your partner in sanctuary, JB Pritzker involved in the problem. Through all of the busloads and planes dropping folks off, where has he been?

2. Go down to Eagle Pass, Brownsville, McAllen and other river towns who also cannot cope with this problem. Sit down with Abbot and formulate a plan rather than just pontificating about how Texans are dastardly in this situation.

3. Last, but most important, why don’t you cry to Joe Biden who created this entire catastrophe?

Joe, close the border, now.

Don Lass

Oswego