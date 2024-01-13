Kendall County street crews work to keep roads clear of snow

Traffic makes its way through downtown during a major snow storm in Yorkville on Jan. 9. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Oswego street crews were doing their best to clear the roads early Friday morning as the snow was coming down fast and hard.

“Four or 5 o’clock this morning when it was really coming down, we were facing whiteout conditions everywhere,” Oswego Public Works Director Jennifer Hughes said. “It was very difficult work at the beginning. Once the snow let up, that made it a little bit easier.”

Their work was also made easier by the fact that motorists heeded the advice of officials and stayed off the roads for the most part.

“They stayed home and stayed safe,” Hughes said. “When people are on the roads, that impacts the ability of the plows to get through. When they’re off the road, first of all, they’re safer. And we’re not caught up in traffic and we can get our work done.”

Oswego and other parts of Kendall County received several inches of snow during the day Friday and more snow is expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Saturday. Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph are expected to create hazardous travel conditions because of blowing and drifting snow.

Plano interim police chief Norm Allison said the department on Friday was making sure cars weren’t parked on city streets so crews could do the best job they could in plowing them. Like other communities, the city prohibits parking on city streets during or after a snowfall of two inches or more.

The village of Oswego has the same rules. Hughes said the rules help the department get a street as clear of snow as possible.

“Particularly with the cold temperatures coming in starting later tonight and tomorrow, we really want to make sure we get everything cleaned up as quickly as possible,” she said. “Because once it freezes, it becomes much more difficult to deal with. What the concern becomes is with high winds, if the pavement is wet, that we could get some flash freezing, which could cause some black ice tonight.”

Street crews will be out tonight to deal with that, Hughes said. But since travel will be treacherous, Hughes advised that people stay home if they can.

With temperatures expected to plummet in the next few days — the high on Monday is expected to be -3 degrees — Hughes advised people to follow a few simple tips to prevent their pipes from freezing, such as opening their kitchen cabinets where there are pipes in order to keep them wam and to keep a drip going in their faucets.

And she advised people to stay indoors as much as possible.

“We want people to stay safe and avoid going out if they can,” she said. “Our primary goal is to make sure everybody stays safe.”

A list of warming shelters in Kendall County can be found on the Kendall County Health Department’s website at kendallhealth.org.