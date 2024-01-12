Yorkville restaurants can sell to-go cocktails until 2028

Under the ordinance, all to-go alcoholic beverages must be packaged by the retailer at their establishment in a sealed, tamper-evident container.

Yorkville City Council approved an amendment to the city’s liquor control ordinance to allow for the sale of to-go cocktails until 2028 at their Jan. 9 meeting.

The amendment extends the ordinance enacted by Governor J.B. Pritzker during the COVID-19 pandemic which allows restaurants to sell packaged mixed drinks and single servings of wine for off-premises consumption, to mitigate the affects of the pandemic.

The ordinance amendment was approved in an unanimous vote.

All restrictions of the original ordinance still apply, including specific delivery methods, packaging and labeling.

Under the ordinance, all to-go alcoholic beverages must be packaged by the retailer at their establishment in a sealed, tamper-evident container. They must be delivered by an employee who is 21 or older with proper BASSET training to customers over the age of 21, and placed in the trunk if delivered to a vehicle.

Every to-go cocktail container must have a label or tag attached that identifies the drink, its ingredients and volume. The label must also include the name of the retailer and the packaging date, which must be within seven days of its sale.

Third party delivery services like UberEats and GrubHub are not permitted to deliver to-go cocktails.