Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 11: Yorkville wrestling wraps up third straight SPC title

BOYS WRESTLING

Yorkville 61, Plainfield North 9

The host Foxes wrapped up their third straight Southwest Prairie Conference championship. Yorkville wins came from Sebastian Westphal, Cameron Peach, Luke Zook, Luke Chrisse, Ryan Stockl, Ben Alvarez, John Petty, Nathan Craft, Dominic Recchia, Donovan Rosauer, Dom Coronado and Jack Ferguson.

Woodstock 42, Plano 18

Plano 55, Woodstock North 18

Wins for Plano against Woodstock were Shane Downs (106, Trevion Gilford (144), Oscar Cervantes (150), Caidan Ronning (157), Timmy Young (165) and Tyler Mast (285).

Getting wins for the Reapers against Woodstock North were Downs (106), Niko Bandyk (126), Antoine Gilford (138), Trevion Gilford (144), Cervantes (150), Ronning (157), Young (165), Prince Amakiri (190), Rider Larson (215) and Mast (285).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oswego East 72, Joliet Central 53

Aubrey Lamberti matched a career-high with 23 points and had four steals, Maggie Lewandowski scored 12 points, Nicole Warbinski scored 11 off the bench and Ava Valek also scored 11 for the Wolves (9-7, 7-1). Oswego East trailed by two at the end of the first quarter, pulled ahead by six at halftime and extended it to 17 by the end of the third quarter.