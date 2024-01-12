Public hearing for proposed 813-unit Oswego subdivision pushed back again

D.R. Horton, Inc. wants to build 512 single-family house and 301 townhouses on 228 acres at the southwest corner of Wolf’s Crossing Road and Roth Road. (Graphic provided by D.R. Horton)

A public hearing on an annexation agreement for a proposed 813-unit subdivision in Oswego once again has been continued to allow the developer to further refine the plans.

At the Jan. 9 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously voted to continue the public hearing to the Jan. 23 Village Board meeting to allow time for the developer to finalize the draft agreement.

Village trustees at the Dec. 12 Oswego Village Board meeting had voted unanimously to open the public hearing and continue it to the Jan. 9 Village Board meeting. D.R. Horton Inc. wants to build 512 single-family units and 301 townhouse units on 228 acres at the southwest corner of Wolfs Crossing Road and Roth Road as part of the Sonoma Trails project.

“In the last few weeks, we have been working hard with the petitioner on preparing the annexation agreement for the Village Board consideration,” Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo told village trustees at the Dec. 12 meeting. “That is not quite ready at this point. Not only will we be working on the annexation agreement together, but the petitioner also is working on some significant improvements to Wolfs Crossing that we’re hopeful can be incorporated in with the development.”

In addition, he said the developer has been working on site plan modifications. The northwest and south portions of the property currently are in unincorporated Kendall County, while the northeast portion of the property is zoned residential in the village. At their Sept. 28 meeting, planning and zoning commission members recommended approval of the request for rezoning upon annexation of Sonoma Trails to the R-2 single-family residence district and R-4 general residence district.

They also recommended approval of a special use permit for a planned use development and the preliminary planned use development and subdivision plat for the Sonoma Trails development. In addition, commissioners recommended approval of the final planned use development and plat for phase one of Sonoma Trails consisting of neighborhoods 1, 2 and 10.

In a memo to the commission, Oswego Development Services Director Rod Zenner noted the proposed development plan is consistent with the village’s 2015 Comprehensive Plan that calls for medium density residential development and a diverse mix of housing choices. As part of the plans, D.R. Horton proposes to build three different dwelling types – townhouses, cottage homes and single-family houses.