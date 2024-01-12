Parts of Kendall County experiencing power outages as winter storm hits

Traffic makes its way through downtown during a major snow storm in Yorkville on Tuesday, Jan. 9. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Gusty winds accompanying Friday’s winter storm already are causing power outages in Kendall County.

According to ComEd’s outage map, six outages have been reported so far, affecting 30 customers.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Kendall County remains in effect until noon Saturday. The area could between four to eight inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow combined with gusty winds is expected to make travel very difficult. Winds gusts of around 45 mph are expected after midnight Friday night.

The area was already hit with several inches of snow on Tuesday.