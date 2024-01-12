Kendall school districts cancel classes, switch to e-learning in advance of winter storm

Traffic makes its way through downtown during a major snow storm in Yorkville on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Kendall County school districts will not have any in-person learning Friday because of a impending winter storm that is expected to create hazardous traveling conditions.

Oswego SD308 along with Plano and Newark school districts are implementing e-learning days on Friday. Yorkville School District 115 and Sandwich School District 430 are canceling all classes and sporting events on Friday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Kendall County from 3 a.m. Friday to noon Saturday. The area could see more than six inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow combined with wind gusts of more than 45 mph is expected to make travel very difficult. The area was already hit with several inches of snow on Tuesday.