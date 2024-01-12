Closures, cancellations in Kendall County area: January 12, 2024

With Kendall County receiving heavy snowfall Friday into Saturday, many schools and other facilities have announced they are closing Friday.
Government offices closed for in-person business
Kendall County Government non-emergency departments are closed for in-person business on Jan. 12 because of the inclement weather. Oswego Village Hall, Yorkville City Hall and Montgomery Village Hall also are closed.
Kendall County resources:
• For an emergency, call 9-1-1
• For a list of warming shelters in Kendall County, go to Kendall County Government’s website at kendallcountyil.gov.
• To find local weather updates 24/7, go to the National Weather Service / Chicago website at weather.gov.
• Check the Emergency Closing Center for the status of Chicagoland area schools, businesses, daycare centers & organizations. emergencyclosingcenter.com.
Oswego School District 308 e-learning
Schools are closed and students are e-learning on Jan. 12.
Newark School District 66
Schools are closed and students are e-learning on Jan. 12.
Yorkville School District 115
Schools are closed and after-school activities are canceled on Jan. 12.
Sandwich School District 430
Schools are closed and after-school activities are canceled on Jan. 12.