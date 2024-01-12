Closures, cancellations in Kendall County area: January 12, 2024

A Yorkville municipal plow pushes snow and applies salt on Game Farm Road during a major snowstorm in Yorkville on Jan. 9. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

With Kendall County receiving heavy snowfall Friday into Saturday, many schools and other facilities have announced they are closing Friday.

Government offices closed for in-person business

Kendall County Government non-emergency departments are closed for in-person business on Jan. 12 because of the inclement weather. Oswego Village Hall, Yorkville City Hall and Montgomery Village Hall also are closed.

Kendall County resources:

• For an emergency, call 9-1-1

• For a list of warming shelters in Kendall County, go to Kendall County Government’s website at kendallcountyil.gov.

• To find local weather updates 24/7, go to the National Weather Service / Chicago website at weather.gov.

• Check the Emergency Closing Center for the status of Chicagoland area schools, businesses, daycare centers & organizations. emergencyclosingcenter.com.

Oswego School District 308 e-learning

Schools are closed and students are e-learning on Jan. 12.

Newark School District 66

Schools are closed and students are e-learning on Jan. 12.

Yorkville School District 115

Schools are closed and after-school activities are canceled on Jan. 12.

Sandwich School District 430

Schools are closed and after-school activities are canceled on Jan. 12.