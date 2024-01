The United Church of Sandwich is kicking off 2024 with the pie-of-the-month event, offering blueberry and key lime pies in January. Orders are due by Jan. 14 and pickup will be on Jan. 20. Call the church office at 815-786-9243 to place an order.

Pie-of-the-month events will continue through June. Three- and six-month memberships are available.

For information visit unitedchurchsandwich.org or the church Facebook page, or call the church office.