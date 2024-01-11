Oswego bowlers roll season-high in dual win vs. Metea: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 10

GIRLS BOWLING

Oswego

In their first dual meet of the new year, the Panthers rolled their best 3-game series of the season, a 3,094 on games of 966, 1,111 and 1,017 to beat Metea Valley. Four Oswego bowlers had 600 series including Hailey Jourdan (643), Madi Watson (623), Sammy Watson (618), and Amber Lymenstull (601). Rhiannon Reynolds nearly joined the 600-club with a solid 596 series and Sunny Newell’s 529 series rounded out the team scoring.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Woodstock 42, Plano 39

AJ Johnson scored 11 points and Isaiah Martinez had nine points and 11 rebounds for Plano (8-10, 2-2).