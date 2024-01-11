New day care center given green light by Oswego Board

At the Jan. 9 Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously approved a special use permit to allow for the operation of a day care center at 260 N. Merchants Dr. A special use was granted for a day care center in 2018, but the property has been vacant for several years. (Eric Schelkopf)

At the Jan. 9 Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously approved a special use permit to allow for the operation of a day care center at 260 N. Merchants Dr. A special use was granted for a day care center in 2018, but the property has been vacant for several years, village planner Rachel Riemenschneider told village trustees.

Trustees needed to approve a new special use permit because of the village’s zoning ordinance, which states, “if any special use is abandoned and is discontinued for a continuous period of one year, the special use permit for such use shall become void and such use shall not thereafter be reestablished unless a new special use permit is obtained.”

The new day car center will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The property has 12 parking spaces.

Any proposed changes to the exterior of the building, site, or signage are not part of this special use permit application and will have to be reviewed and approved separately by the village’s Development Services Department and/or Building Department, Riemenschneider said.