Boys basketball: Braydon Murphy, Oswego East knock off Bolingbrook on buzzer-beater

Oswego East's Braydon Murphy (4) is swarmed by fans after sinking a last second shot to beat Bolingbrook at the end a basketball game at Oswego East High School in Oswego on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

OSWEGO – Braydon Murphy fell backward toward the court as the ball crawled onto the rim. Gravity prevented Oswego East’s 6-foot-6 senior forward from seeing his shot through.

And then he couldn’t see anything.

“I thought I missed it because I was falling back,” Murphy said. “I don’t remember seeing it go in. I just fell to the ground, ended up on the ground and a second later everything turned black.”

Murphy followed a Mason Lockett IV miss as time expired in Wednesday’s back and forth game, a wild finish to Oswego East’s 65-64 win over visiting Bolingbrook.

Oh my! Braydon Murphy tip in at the buzzer, Oswego East beats Bolingbrook 65-64. pic.twitter.com/ajYvJ7e0U8 — Joshua Welge (@jwelge96) January 11, 2024

Murphy didn’t have any time to bask in the moment. As he hit the floor, ball through basket, a crush of Oswego East student fans engulfed him.

“Twenty people were on top of me. I thought I was going to die, nobody could hear me scream, I couldn’t breathe,” Murphy said. “But I’m OK now.”

Oswego East too.

Wyoming recruit Jehvion Starwood scored 20 points, Murphy and Andrew Wiggins 12 each for the Wolves (13-6). The young team bounced back from a demoralizing loss to Plainfield East last Friday with one of their biggest wins, rallying from down five in the final three minutes.

“Bounce-back wins like these are the ones that build our team,” Starwood said. “They keep us sane. The loss we had on Friday, that was real humbling. But we came back and fought. I’m proud of our team.”

Oswego East's Braydon Murphy (4) drives to the basket against Bolingbrook during a basketball game at Oswego East High School in Oswego on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

JT Pettigrew scored 22 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, with eight rebounds, D.J. Strong 17 points and Davion Thompson 14 for Bolingbrook (14-3).

Pettigrew’s three-point play off a Thompson miss, picking the ball out of midair, with 2:56 left had Bolingbrook ahead 61-56.

But the Raiders turned it over on back-to-back possessions at the one-minute mark to open the door, and missed three free throws in the final 21 seconds. Josh Anticeto’s two misses with 8.1 seconds left and the Raiders ahead 64-63 set the stage for Murphy’s heroics.

“We turned the ball over, didn’t rebound,” Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost said. “That was the game.”

Out of a timeout with 3.8 seconds left, Lockett took the inbounds in the right corner, drove baseline and missed an off-balance, contested leaner.

Murphy, right place at the right time, caught the carom in front of the rim.

“The play was supposed to hit me on the inbounds pass on the slip but we couldn’t get it,” Murphy said. “I saw the shot go up, followed the ball, crashed, put it up and rolled in. We had a tough loss to Plainfield East the other night. I think that lit a fire in us.”

Starwood is no stranger to late drama against Bolingbrook.

He hit a 24-footer with 2.9 seconds left last year to beat Bolingbrook in a sectional semifinal. Even he wasn’t sure if Murphy’s shot had enough spin to go in.

“When he shot it, it was hanging on the rim. As soon as I saw it drop, oh man,” Starwood said. “The play was designed for me or Mason. They played great defense on me, shaded well, Mason caught the ball and Braydon made a play.”

Bolingbrook's JT Pettigrew (center) shoots the ball in the post against Oswego East's Jehvion Starwood (right) during a basketball game at Oswego East High School in Oswego on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Murphy had been on the business end of an overpowering Pettigrew for much of the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-7 Bolingbrook junior had all but one of his team’s field goals over the final eight minutes after scoring just five points in the first half.

“He’s a monster, but we responded when we needed to,” Oswego East coach Ryan Velasquez said. “Gave ourselves a shot. That’s all we wanted.”

Pettigrew fouled out with 8.7 seconds left, preventing him from defending on the final possession.

“We always want to get him touches on the interior. It worked well for us offensively,” Brost said. “Our problem wasn’t on the offensive end. It was on the defensive end. We couldn’t keep guys in front, couldn’t rebound.”

Strong and Thompson each hit three of Bolingbrook’s seven 3-pointers in the first half, the Raiders leading by as many as eight, but Starwood and Wiggins – back after missing two games – combined for 18 points to keep Oswego East within 35-33 at halftime. Bolingbrook led 46-44 after three quarters, but Starwood’s 3-pointer from the top of the key pushed Oswego East ahead 51-48 with 6:16 left.

The biggest margin either way in the second half was five, Bolingbrook’s 61-56 lead with 2:54 left.

“I’m just proud of our guys, the way they came out, the tempo worked in our favor,” Velasquez said. “I told them the way you guys played, you cared about each other. We knew it was going to be a dogfight every time we see those guys.”