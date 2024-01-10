Wrestling notebook: Yorkville, with high aspirations, can check off outright outright SPC title this week

Yorkville’s wrestling team brought back almost everybody from the group that took fourth at Team Dual State last year, so aspirations were quite high.

The Foxes can check off one achievement this week.

Yorkville (17-4, 4-0), with a share of the Southwest Prairie Conference West dual championship already locked up, can clinch the outright title Thursday with a win over Plainfield North. The conference meet is next week, followed by regionals at Yorkville and individual sectionals at Quincy.

“We talk to the kids about the expectations that they have, the expectations that they have are just as high as ours as coaches,” Yorkville coach Jake Oster said. “Almost everybody was on the team that took fourth and they want to get back there and improve on what we did last year. Regionals look good, we’re probably head and shoulders above the other teams and then we’ll see what the brackets look like.”

The Foxes are well-prepared with a demanding schedule that had them at the Dvorak Invitational, Flavin Invite and Cheesehead Invitational the last four weeks. Yorkville took 14th out of 38 teams at the Cheesehead in Wisconsin last weekend. Luke Zook and Ben Alvarez both took third in their respective weight classes. Jack Ferguson notched career win No. 100 at the tournament.

“I think we did OK; some matches could have been better,” Oster said. “That’s a tough tournament. that’s why we go there for good competition from around the country. I think there was nine or 10 different states represented. It gives these guys perspective for the kind of matches they’re going to see at sectionals.”

Oster likes the improvement shown over the course of the season, some younger guys that he wasn’t sure what he would get out of.

Luke Chrisse started the year behind Zook at 175 pounds but when Ryan Stockl was hurt Chrisse moved up to 190 and has been rolling. Nathan Craft has been solid at 126, Cam Peach has looked good moving up and down weights, fighting with Caleb Viscogliosi for spots at 157 and 165.

“We’ll taper down a little bit now,” Oster said. “These kids have been getting beat up with some tough matches the last 4-5 weeks. It’s about getting them feeling good and getting healthy and ready to go, not a lot of correcting and teaching new things. We want them dialed in and physically ready to go for the stretch run.”

Plano third at Prairie Central

Plano took third place at Prairie Central’s Hawk Classic on Saturday. Plano’s Richie Amakiri was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for Upper Weights voted on by coaches after winning the 190-pound bracket and Plano’s Caidan Ronning won the 150-pound championship.

Both Amakiri and Ronning were sectional qualifiers last season with eyes on taking the next step.

“Ronning, just a strong performnance out there, went out there and with determination and ready to wrestle all the time. He has been on a mission all season. He wants to end up in Champaign,” Plano coach Dwayne Love said. “He did a lot of work, wrestled through the summer. He has been a good leader for a lot of kids.”

“Richie, he has been tough, that kid is strong and he is tall. He is another one that has put in the effort. He goes out there and he is aggressive.”

Other Plano top finishers included Antoine Gilford, second at 138 pounds; Trevion Gilford, third at 144 pounds; Shane Downs, fifth at 106 pounds; Marcos Garcia, sixth at 132 pounds; Luis Ballesteros, fifth at 157 pounds; Tim Young, fifth at 165 pounds; Oscar Cervantes, sixth at 144 pounds; and Tyler Mast, sixth at 285 pounds.

“Antoine, he is another one that has been putting in the effort all summer,” Love said. “This junior class of wrestlers, we are junior strong. Trevion did just as well. To wrestle at Prairie Central, you have 19 teams down there, it’s an all day event.