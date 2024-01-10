Oswego’s Citizens Police Academy surpasses volunteer hours goal

The Oswego Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association surpassed their goal to work 1,000 volunteer service hours in 2023.

The group’s dedicated hours provide flexibility for the department when needed, without having to bring in personnel from outside sources or accrue overtime. CPAAA members also raised funds on their own for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry, collecting over $1,000.

The CPAAA is a diverse group of dedicated individuals that have maintained an ongoing association with the Oswego Police Department. This group of citizen volunteers is comprised of graduates from previous Oswego Police Citizen Police Academy sessions.

These members were to be recognized for the quality service they provide with a celebration of achievements that was planned for Jan. 9, but the event was canceled due to weather.