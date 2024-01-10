Kendall County Sheriff’s Office responds to several weather-related crashes

A Yorkville municipal plow pushes snow and applies salt on Game Farm Road during a major snowstorm in Yorkville on Tuesday, Jan. 9. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Tuesday’s snowstorm kept the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office busy as the department responded to several weather-related crashes.

The department responded to at least four crashes where weather appeared to have played a role, Deputy Dan Briars, public information officer for the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email. The office also responded to calls for stranded motorists requesting assistance.

A winter weather advisory for Kendall County remains in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday with winds gusting as high as 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The area could be hit with another storm on Friday. According to the latest forecast, Kendall County could see between three to five inches of snow starting Friday morning.