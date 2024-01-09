Winter weather advisory in Kendall County extended until midnight

The area of Yorkville in Kendall County is blanketed by snow after a winter storm system hit the area on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Candy Johnson)

A winter weather advisory is now in effect until midnight for Kendall County as blowing and drifting snow create slippery road conditions.

Along with the snow, wind gusts as high as 40 mph are expected, with the strongest winds occurring this evening, according to the National Weather Service. The area could see another two to four inches of snow.

Because of the storm, Oswego School District 308 and Newark School District 66 have switched to remote learning today. In addition, Yorkville School District 115′s schools are closed today and all scheduled activities – including all home and away athletic practices/contests and music rehearsals – are cancelled.

“Travel on rural and open roadways is not recommended, which would be necessary for many students and staff attending our schools,” Oswego School District stated in making the announcement.

The area could be hit with another storm on Friday. According to the latest forecast, Kendall County could see between three to five inches of snow starting Friday morning.