Winter storm impacting Oswego and Yorkville school districts

Traffic flows along Kirk Road in Geneva as snowfall begins to pick up on Tuesday morning. (Shaw Local News Network)

Oswego School District 308 schools will be utilizing their “emergency learning plans” and Yorkville School District 115 schools will be closed due to the winter storm hitting the area, according to announcements on the school districts’ websites.

Yorkville District 115 announced all schools will be closed today, along with the cancelation of scheduled activities, home and away athletic events, and music rehearsals.

Oswego District 308 announced all district buildings will be closed Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory remains in effect for Kendall County until noon today.

Wet snow and slippery travel conditions are expected, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.