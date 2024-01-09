Newark High School celebrating 2024 Hall of Fame Class Saturday

Newark High School will celebrate its 2024 Hall of Fame Class on Saturday, Jan. 13. The State Champion 2018 volleyball team, the fourth place win state 2012-13 girls basketball team, along with Tonya Grayson, head volleyball coach at Newark from 2001-2021, will be honored. The induction ceremony will take place between the boys JV and varsity games. The JV game begins at 4:30 p.m.; the varsity begins around 6 p.m.

The 2018 girls volleyball team, coached by Tonya Grayson, ended with a team record of 40-2 and made their second straight trip to the IHSA State Final Four, this time winning the first-ever State Championship in girls volleyball at Newark. The 40 wins marked a school record for wins. Led by four returning seniors, the Lady Norsemen were undefeated Conference Champions and Conference Tournament Champions. The Lady Norsemen only dropped nine sets all season.

The 2012-13 girls basketball team, coached by Dale Skelton, ended with a team record of 28-2 (both school records for most wins and fewest losses), winning 23 games in a row and scoring 1,517 team points (both school records). They ended up losing in the Sectional Championship game. The team averaged 50.6 points per game while only allowing 30.8 points per game. They won the Somonauk Breakout Tournament as well as the Lisle Christmas Tournament.

Tonya Grayson coached the Newark girls volleyball team from 2001-2021 and ended with an overall record of 555-169 and an overall Little Ten conference record of 163-8. Her teams won 12 regional championships, five sectional championships, and two state championships in 2018 and 2019, along with 18 Little Ten conference tournament titles. She was inducted into the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2022 and won the Illinois Volleyball Coach of the Year in 2018.