Yorkville Police issue winter weather warning

The Yorkville Police Department issued a winter weather advisory on Jan. 8 reminding residents of the city’s parking ordinance when two or more inches of snow have fallen, in anticipation of the storm expected to begin in the early hours of Jan. 9.

The ordinance calls for a parking ban on all city streets once two inches of fresh snow has accumulated and will remain in effect until twenty-four hours after the snow has stopped.

By clearing the streets of vehicles, residents will give the Public Works Department time and space to clear the roadways and allow for safer travel. Failure to comply with this ordinance may result in a city ordinance citation and possible removal of the vehicle parked on the roadway.

Residents are encouraged to utilize the Yorkville Police Department’s Facebook page for updates to the snowfall total and parking restrictions. The Yorkville Police Department would like to thank everyone for your attention and assistance with this matter, according to the release.