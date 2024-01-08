89% of Oswego residents believe village is an excellent/good place to live: community survey

In this file photo, Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman waves to those attending the Oswego Christmas Walk in downtown Oswego on Dec. 1. (Eric Schelkopf)

Eighty-nine percent of Oswego residents consider the village to be an excellent or good place to live, according to the results of a new community survey.

In order to get feedback from residents on a variety of topics, including public safety, village services and overall quality of life, the village contracted with market researcher ETC Institute to conduct a community survey last October. The survey results will be presented at the Oswego Village Board’s Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

ETC sent the six-page survey by mail to a random sample of residents. The goal was to obtain completed surveys from at least 500 residents and the survey was completed by 527 residents.

The company also conducted a community survey of Oswego residents in 2016 and 2018 and the 2023 survey report compares the results from Oswego in 2018 along with national and regional data.

“We really appreciate the feedback from our residents,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said in a news release from the village. “The survey results will help the Village Board and staff focus on which projects need more focus and funding as well as areas where the village excels.”

According to the latest community survey, 89% of residents indicated Oswego is an excellent or good place to live, a .07% increase since the 2018 survey was done. In addition, 90% of respondents said the village is an excellent or good place to raise children, up 1.2% since 2018.

Residents also were asked about how satisfied they were with village services. Eighty-one percent are satisfied with the overall quality of police services, up 2% since the 2018 survey.

More than 73% of respondents were satisfied with the quality of customer service from village employees. Positive results were tallied on services provided by the village’s public works department, including water service and pressure, snow removal, streetlights and brush and leaf collection.

In the survey, residents said they would like to see the village work predominantly on improving traffic flow and congestion, the maintenance of streets and sidewalks, the quality of new development, the availability of affordable housing and improving transportation options.

More information about the survey and its results is available at oswegoil.org/survey.