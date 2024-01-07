Plano wrestling third at Prairie Central Hawk Classic: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 6

WRESTLING

Plano

The Reapers placed thjrd out of 18 schools at the Prairie Central Hawk Classic. Richie Amakiri, first at 190 pounds, was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for upper weights voted on by coaches. Caidan Ronning won the 150-pound bracket, Antoine Gilford was second at 138, Trevion Gilford third at 144, Shane Downs fifth at 106, Marcos Garcia sixth at 132, Luis Ballesteros fifth at 157, Tim Young fifth at 165, Oscar Cerventes sixth at 144 and Tyler Mast sixth at 285.

Sandwich

The Indians placed ninth at the Prairie Central Hawk Classic. Sandwich’s Jacob Ross was third at 106, Colten Stone second at 113, Ian Hawkins second at 150 and Sy Smith third at 157k

Oswego

Oswego 66, Andrew 16

Lincoln-Way West 44, Oswego 30

Oswego 38, Maine South 36

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bosco Prep 88, Yorkville Christian 65

Jayden Riley scored 27 points and Brady Sovern added 17 with five 3-pointers for the Mustangs (7-13) in Hammond, Ind.