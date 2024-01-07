DeKalb County Community Foundation to host grant seeker workshop Jan. 17

Nonprofit and public sector organizations eager to secure financial support from the DeKalb County Community Foundation are invited to attend a virtual workshop in January.

The workshop will run from 2 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 17 and is offered through the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, according to a news release.

Register online at dcnp.org/grant-seeker-workshop to receive an attendance link and audio instructions.

Workshop attendees will learn valuable tips and strategies to increase their chances of receiving grants from the Community Foundation. Attendees also will gain a better understanding of the Foundation, including an overview of all grant programs, community initiatives and how they all work together to benefit DeKalb County. Foundation staff will lead the workshop and provide ample time for questions.

“This workshop is a resource for applicants, providing them with comprehensive information and tools necessary to position themselves for Foundation support,” community foundation grants director Jolene Willis said in a news release. “Our commitment lies in making our grant programs accessible to all and ensuring that anyone seeking funding comprehends the application process. The workshop answers common questions about when, where, and how to apply.”

For a detailed overview of the Community Foundation grant programs, guidelines and applications, visit dekalbccf.org/grant-programs.

For questions or additional information, call Jolene Willis at 815-748-5383 or email j.willis@dekalbccf.org.