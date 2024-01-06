Road, sidewalk projects ahead for Sandwich in 2024

In this file photo, Sandwich residents had the opportunity to view project plans and question the panel of consulting engineers, project managers and city officials at the pre-construction open house for the rebuild of North Latham Street at Sandwich city hall April 13. (David Petesch)

Sandwich residents will see smoother roads ahead in 2024.

The long anticipated reconstruction of North Latham Street in Sandwich is one of the projects set to begin in the city in the coming months.

“We’ve got all the utility relocation work done so we’ll start construction on that project here in the spring,” Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said.

The project – which has a price tag of more than $4 million – will involve the reconstruction of a one-mile section of the street that extends north from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway tracks to Sandhurst Drive. Sewer and water improvements also are part of the project.

Federal and state funds are helping pay for the project. The city this year will also start engineering work for improvements to North Main Street from Center Street to Pleasant Avenue.

“We’re going to do a similar type of project on North Main Street,” Latham said. “It hasn’t been done for many years.”

Preliminary engineering also has begun on replacing the Pratt Road bridge. Along with those projects, the city plans to do more than $150,000 worth of sidewalk projects this year.

A project to improve the city’s wastewater treatment plant will be finishing up this year. The city received a $13.9 million state loan for the project.

The upgrades to the plant will improve its ability to remove nutrients, including phosphorus, and improve water quality in Harvey Creek and waters downstream. The project includes a phosphorus-removing chemical feed system, filters, new aerobic biosolids sludge digesters and rehabilitation of the existing digesters.

The city is facing a mandate from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to reduce phosphorous discharge from the plant into Harvey Creek to 1.0 milligrams per liter. It must comply with the mandated discharge levels by Dec. 1, 2024, which was extended last year by the IEPA from March 2023.

Sandwich will be required to reduce phosphorous discharge levels to 0.5 milligrams per liter by 2030. The plant was built in 2000 and can treat up to 1.5 million gallons of wastewater a day.

Staffing will also be part of discussions in the new year. Latham said the city this year will work on making sure the police department is fully staffed.

“We’re just a few down,” he said. “It’s just kind of the way it is with any job.”

The Sandwich Police Department’s new Public Safety Center fully opened its doors last year. In addition, new Sandwich Police Chief Kevin Senne was sworn-in during the Sept. 5 Sandwich City Council meeting.

The Sandwich City Council also wants to hire someone to bring more economic development to the city. In November, the majority of City Council members voted to create an economic development and tourism position.

The part-time position would pay $45,000 a year with benefits.