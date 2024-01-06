Reflections: The times they’ve seen, the stories they could tell

They look so forlorn, those old farm buildings that still dot our landscape.

Drive anywhere in Kendall County and you’ll run across farmsteads that have seen better days. While the farm houses might be kept in good shape, the outbuildings, from corncribs to machine sheds to barns, seem neglected on many farms.

There are a variety of reasons for that, many of them pretty good. The main reason is that old farm buildings are, in general, obsolete. Few farmers in the county have livestock any more and so the barns that were designed to house horses or dairy cattle are no longer used for those purposes. Corncribs with their slotted sides designed to allow air to circulate around ears of golden corn stand empty because new machines automatically remove the kernels from the cobs right in the field. Cattle sheds built on the sides or backs of barns stand empty, as do the concrete-floored livestock yards where hogs and cattle used to be kept during the winter months.

Chicken houses, once the domain of farm wives who collected eggs to trade for groceries, are no longer filled with the racket of haughty roosters and clucking laying and brood hens. And most of the old machine sheds, where the mechanical business of the farm was conducted, stand empty, replaced by towering pole buildings sized to house today’s gigantic modern farm equipment.

Unless that’s their specialized bit of agribusiness or they’re hobbies or their kids’ 4-H projects, farmers no longer raise cattle, hogs, chickens and geese, or milk cows. When we were kids, the general practitioner was the king of medicine, tending to families and meeting their needs. Today we all go to specialists, and farming has evolved the same way. Nowadays, there are grain specialists, hog specialists, dairy specialists, and poultry specialists.

Time was, a farmer was a dab of each of those – and needed all of them to make a go of things. Crops were important, but so were the few dozen hogs raised to provide both pork for the farm family and a few bucks for the till when the balance of them were sold to market. Often, a cow was kept to provide milk for the family. Even after running it through the separator, heavy cream floated to the top of the bottles in the refrigerator creating a rich golden layer on top – unless you were one of those families with a pasteurizer that did a good job of homogenizing the milk and cream. Milk not used by the family was mixed with ground oats to create what my dad called “slop,” and which was fed to the pigs and sometimes the chickens. Yes, farmers really did slop the hogs in those days. Extra cream could be sold at the cream station in downtown Yorkville and extra milk could be made into cottage cheese. I don’t recall having store-bought cottage cheese until after my dad sold our last milk cow.

The chickens belonged to my mother, who raised them from chicks each year. When the chicks arrived in the mail in boxes, they went into the brooder house where heat lamps kept them warm. The fuzzy little yellow critters grew quickly and were soon laying pullet eggs – the small variety that all too often today are labeled “large” in grocery stores. The eggs my mother collected that we didn’t use were traded for groceries at Michael Brothers grocery store in Montgomery. The chickens themselves eventually became meals for friends, family, and the crews that helped during hay bailing and corn shelling seasons.

The small tractors and other equipment of that era fit easily in the tool sheds that today aren’t big enough to house even one piece of farm machinery. And the hog houses that dotted area farms are no longer used for that purpose, with pork production taken over by factory farmers.

So there the buildings stand, looking somewhat forlorn, even if the farm family has spent the money to keep roofs in repair and walls neatly painted. Sometimes, the buildings almost look embarrassed, like they feel they ought to be doing something productive but have been shunted aside by life in modern times.

But oh, the times they’ve seen and the stories they could tell. When the barn was being raised, the eagerness and hopefulness floated on the air along with the scent of fresh sawdust as the carpenters topped out the frame and sawed and hammered their way towards completion. And when the first load of hay was put up into the haymow and neatly stacked, it was almost like a new sailing ship had been christened on the grassy sea of the Illinois prairie.

Over the years, untold batches of loose hay and straw and, later, bales were stored upstairs in barns to provide food and bedding for the cattle, while downstairs, innumerable little pigs were born, cows calved, and towering work horses dropped foals. Once in a while, the floor would be swept clean and spread with fresh straw and the neighbors would gather for a real barn dance. In the winter, a good load of hay would be forked down on the rack mounted on bobsled runners and friends and family would laugh and sing during hayrides.

And now they sit and watch the world change. The sturdy walls built by overalled carpenters barely keep out the winter winds, and roofs let in melting snow and spring rains because it’s just not cost effective to fix them. Once in a while a blaze lights up the countryside as another farm building’s demise is marked by a spectacular funeral pyre.

If they could talk, though, they’d probably be okay with change. After all, change took place when they were built, and happened again when they were modified over the years. For most of them, the last real working upgrade was decades ago, and with their jobs well done, their main function is to create a picturesque backdrop as new housing developments march towards them in unending ranks.

