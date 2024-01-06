Plano library hosting painting, card making classes and more in January

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Adult programs

Home-school Families Meetup: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays, Jan. 9 and 23, meeting room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Technology Help Desk - Steve Goodwin: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 9. A free drop-in opportunity to meet with a tech expert. Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet or e-reader. Bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

Writers’ Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursdays, Jan. 11 and 25, Meeting Room. In person or via Zoom. Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

New Life for Old Bags: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 13. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16. A representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be at the library to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. The $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Book Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17. “Water Dancer” by Ta Nehisi Coates will be discussed. The book for February will be “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Technology Help Desk - Joshua Carlson: noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 20. A free drop-in opportunity to meet with a tech expert. Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cellphone, tablet or e-reader. Bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

Painting with Petite Palette – Wrapped in Winter: 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22. An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Open to high school students and adults. The $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Disney 101: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 24. Thinking about a trip to Disneyworld, Disneyland or a Disney cruise? Join us for this special event with travel planner Kirbie Poss. You’ll learn tips and tricks to use to make your Disney planning more efficient and your Disney vacation more fun for the whole family. No registration required.

Knit & Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Knit & Crochet Group: 4 to 6 p.m., Fridays, in person, Diana Hastings Board Room. Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Youth programs

Pizza & Pages, grades 3-5: 5 to 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 9. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it and have some pizza. Registration required.

Free Developmental Screenings: 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 30. For children ages 2 months to 5 years old, with an adult. Stop by for a free developmental screening with a bilingual staff member from SPARK/Fox Valley United Way. Participating in a screening will give you time to discuss your child’s development. You will also receive fun and simple activity ideas you can use with your child to help them continue to learn and grow. Screenings can assist your child to be ready for school and celebrate your child’s development. The screening will include the areas of overall development, language, fine motor, gross motor, problem solving and social/emotional skills. SPARK is an education initiative of Fox Valley United Way. No registration required.