Open Roads ABATE Chapter meeting and Christmas party is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Plano American Legion, 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano. Agenda items include legislature updates, summer book update, state seminar, pool tournament, chili cookoff and new events.

For information, visit the Open Roads ABATE Facebook page or call Cliff at 630-552-3828.