Newark boys basketball blows out Leland: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, Jan. 5

Boys basketball

Newark 63, Leland 23

Dylan Long scored 19 points and Jackson Leggett 15 for Newark.

Sandwich 61, Rochelle 60

Quinn Rome had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Chance Lange 16 points and 10 assists for Sandwich, who rallied from down nine points in the third quarter.

Morris 60, Plano 57 (OT)

AJ Johnson scored 16 points, Davione Stamps had 14 points and Isaiah Martinez 17 points and 12 rebounds for the visiting Reapers (8-9).

Oswego 63, Plainfield Central 45

Plainfield East 65, Oswego East 58