Local Norwegian-American group decorates tree for Christmas Around the World exhibit

Local Norwegian-Americans decorated a Norwegian-style Christmas tree for the 82nd annual Christmas Around the World and Holiday of Lights exhibit at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry. Norway tree decorators were members of Montgomery-based Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge 5-472. The display of 51 trees each representing a country runs through Jan 6. (photo provided by Polar Star Lodge)

Local Norwegian-Americans from Montgomery-based Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge 5-472 decorated a typical Norwegian Christmas tree at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry.

The tree is among 51 trees each representing a country in the museum’s 82nd annual Christmas Around the World and Holiday of Lights exhibit which runs through Jan. 6.

Each tree’s decorations reflect that country’s culture, with a description of Christmas customs and how to say “merry Christmas” in their language.

Volunteers decorated the Norwegian tree with rosemaled ornaments, Norwegian flags, Christmas pixies, unlit candles, heart-shaped baskets and other ornaments, according to a news release from the group.

Christmas Around the World began in 1942 with a single tree decorated as a salute of solidarity to the Allies in World War II.

The museum’s annual celebration features a four-story, floor-to-dome grand tree surrounded by a forest of more than 50 national trees and displays.

Polar Star members participated through Chicago’s Norwegian National League, an umbrella organization that unites area Norwegian-American organizations with programs designed to spotlight the Norwegian cultural heritage.