Letter: The irony

To the Editor:

I found an interesting statistic the other day: There are 193 countries in the world. It seems that the U.S. has the privilege of being number three when it comes to gun violence. However, if you remove New York City, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis and Los Angeles from the calculation, the U.S. drops to 189th.

Now, if you realize that all of those cities are Democrat controlled with the most restrictive gun regulations in the country, those of you with conservative values will sense the irony of the situation.

Charles Christensen

Oswego