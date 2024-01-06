Letter: A good run

To the Editor:

It is almost 250 years that American patriots, veterans, countless of thanked less heroes, have sacrificed, even died to preserve the spinal cord, the backbone of our nation, what truly makes America great, the United States Constitution.

Patriots consider the Oath of Office sacred, worth upholding, duty bound, obligated and honored to persist in the same.

”The Law is our weapon so that a nation avoids itself in want.”

We made our bed. Now, the sound of the Trump rings an uncertain tone to come to a battle, at the last Trump, patriots have again arisen, upholding the same. Amendment XIV SEC III of the written United States Constitution, I say, Amen. Amen.

When some “superior belief,” “greater claim,” “better cause” attempts to persuade ad populum that it is now a good chance to change and overthrow the government for a political motivation, some go along with it because they are too busy to pay attention.

The tone can be confusing, not about love, but division and retribution. It can turn good people against America and what got us here.

Promising to use an office of the United States to pardon those convicted, is giving aid or comfort. They may “run” but disqualified from serving even as the highest ranking officer.

The American J6 experiment, from inception, during and afterwards as the political motivated fashion for future elections, may just have looked only like a vacation tour of America. We had been a good run, almost 250 years.

Rey E. Blanco

Yorkville