GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oswego 55, Plainfield Central 30

Emily Mengerink scored 13 points, Denaja Gaston 10 and Kaelyn Stager and Peyton Johnson nine each for Oswego.

Serena 56, Newark 37

Addison Long and Addison Ness each scored 10 points for Newark (9-10, 3-1).

Yorkville 64, Joliet West 51