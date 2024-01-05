Letter: New Year’s Day Hike thanks

To the Editor:

It’s a record breaking year for the New Year’s Day Hike.

Thank you to everyone who came out for the New Year’s Day Hike at Hoover Forest Preserve on Monday. Your contributions allowed us to donate 588 cans of soup to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. We put 75 cans in the pot for lunch, for a total of 663 cans.

We estimate over 150 hikers enjoyed the weather, the scenery and the guided hikes.

Thank you to the hike leaders for their efforts and to the volunteers who helped with lunch, you made a good day great.

Thank you to the Krause family for their lunch donations. Thank you to the Kendall County Forest Preserve for sponsoring the NYDH. Thank you to Shaw Media for helping spread the word supporting our Hike. Thank you to WSPY Radio for helping spread the word supporting our Hike.

Al Birdwell

Oswego