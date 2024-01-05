Learn Norwegian cooking Jan. 6 in Montgomery

Viola Skogan wraps fresh cooked lefse at the annual Taste of Norway at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery. (Steven Buyansky)

Sons of Norway Polar Star chapter 5-472 will host a free Norwegian cooking class on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Montgomery resident Vy Skogen will teach making lefse, Norwegian potato flatbread, at 9 a.m. at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Ave. in Montgomery.

Admission and parking are free. Students are asked to bring lefse rolling pins, rolling boards and grills if possible.

Founded in 1895, Sons of Norway, is a nonprofit organization representing people of Norwegian heritage. The Sons of Norway has almost 400 lodges in the U.S., Canada and Norway.

The Montgomery lodge meets at 1:30 p.m. on the the first Sunday of the month at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Prospective members are invited.

For more information, call 630-553-7389 or visit polarstarlodge.com/5.html.