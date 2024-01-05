Cricket stadium among new developments coming to Oswego in 2024

Work is expected to start in the spring on a proposed outdoor cricket stadium on 33.48 acres at the northwest corner of Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail in Oswego. (Graphic provided by Chakra360 LLC )

Just like in 2023, Oswego will continue to see new development in 2024.

That includes the area along Orchard Road, which is brimming with new development. Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome opened in late November at 3360 Station Dr., just west of Orchard Road.

Work is expected to start in the spring on a proposed outdoor cricket stadium on 33.48 acres at the northwest corner of Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail in Oswego. Village trustees in November voted 4-1 to approve a special use permit for Phase 1 of the project, which involves construction of the field and wicket and installation of underground drain tiles. They also recommended approval of preliminary concept plans for all five phases of the project.

As part of phase two of the project, the stadium would be open for use in late summer or early fall 2024, with a seating capacity of 2,000. With the seating increased to 14,000, the stadium would be able to accommodate national cricket events possibly by fall 2026, according to the plans.

In addition to that project, Beef Shack – known for its Cheezy Beef on garlic bread, fresh-cut fries and other items – is expected to open a new restaurant this year at 3433 Orchard Rd. in Oswego, near Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome. Also, work is expected to begin in the spring on a new Starbucks that will be located on Orchard Road.

At the Nov. 28 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees voted unanimously to approve plans for the development of a 2,540-square-foot Starbucks restaurant and a 2,087-square-foot Valvoline oil change facility at 3439 Orchard Rd., just north of Route 34.

“It is desperately needed,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said, noting the long lines at the Starbucks on Route 34 in Oswego. “It is always backed up. Another one hopefully should diminish the long wait time at the existing Starbucks.”

Access to the site will be from Station Drive. Kauffman took note of the interest in Orchard Road.

“The interest on the Orchard Road corridor is absolutely booming,” Kauffman said. “Orchard Road is a main arterial thoroughfare in our community. It’s north-south orientation that heads up straight to I-88 I think is very, very attractive to a lot of businesses and people who want to live along there.”

Kauffman also anticipates that downtown Oswego will see new development. Two houses on Van Buren Street in downtown Oswego that the village bought last year have been razed to make way for commercial development.

At their July 18 meeting, village trustees unanimously voted to buy the houses at 6 and 12 W. Van Buren St. for $525,000 from Fitzpatrick Properties LLC. The funds to buy the houses came from the village’s tax increment financing fund.

“We do envision commercial development over there,” Kauffman said. “We want to see the expansion and growth of our incredible downtown community.”

Kauffman said he is optimistic the land will be developed this year. High interest rates have delayed plans of Geneva-based The Shodeen Group to build a second building for The Reserve at Hudson Crossing residential and commercial development in downtown Oswego.

However, he is confident the project will move forward as the Federal Reserve eyes cutting interest rates this year.

“The interest rates are kind of putting the kibosh on anything happening with that second building,” Kauffman said. “In our conversations with Shodeen, they have said very clearly that the interest rate cuts make it that much more likely the building will happen. If the interest rates hadn’t gone up, they already would have started the project.”