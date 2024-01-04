Rep. Davis files foster child protection bill

State Rep. Jed Davis (R-Yorkville) released the following statement in a news release after filing House Bill 4263, which is aimed at bolstering protection for foster children.

“House Bill 4263 is a simple bill, putting faces with cases. Right now, judges mainly know foster placements through case file numbers, essentially removing humanity from the equation,” said Rep. Jed Davis. “We all know kids are more than numbers though, and this bill provides an easy solution by ensuring photos of children accompany their files. This way judges see actual faces, reminding everyone we’re talking about people here, not numbers.

“House Bill 4263 is a great bill designed to ensure that children are not getting lost in the system,” said Rep. Davis. “This bill requires DCFS to take and submit photos of each new child placed in their care. This photo will remain in their permanent file and accessible to the judge assigned to their case.

“For too long children have been falling through the cracks of our foster care system. This simple bill will significantly improve accountability and transparency for one of our most vulnerable populations.

“I look forward to working alongside my colleagues in the upcoming 2024 legislative session to get this bill, and others aimed at protecting children, passed in the Illinois General Assembly,” Davis said in the release.