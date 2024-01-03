Sandwich residents to decide whether to abolish city treasurer as elected position

Sandwich voters will decide whether the city treasurer should be abolished as an elected position.

At the Jan. 2 Sandwich City Council meeting, members unanimously approved putting the question on the ballot. The question will most likely be on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Voters will decide if the city treasurer should be abolished as an elected position and if the duties of the city treasurer should be assigned to another city position. Asking voters whether the duties of the city treasurer should be assigned to another city position “kind of leaves it open whether it’s an appointed or a hired position,” Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said.

The issue was discussed at the Dec. 18 Sandwich City Council meeting. The position has been vacant since May.

“Most of our municipalities actually already have these positions as appointed positions and not elected,” Sandwich city attorney Cassandra Gottschalk told City Council members at the meeting. “It’s not uncommon whatsoever.”

Latham noted that in 2020-2021, nobody ran for the office of city treasurer. Because there was a vacancy, Latham – with the advise of the City Council – appointed someone to fill the vacancy. After appointing someone to fill the vacancy, the person declined to be reappointed.

“I made another appointment and that person also declined to be reappointed, so we just left it vacant,” Latham said.

The City Council has been using the city clerk/city collector, the city administrator and Latuerbach and Amen accounting firm to help oversee the city’s finances.