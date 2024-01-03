Annual Kendall County Regional Planning Commission Workshop meeting announced

The Kendall County Regional Planning Commission is holding its annual workshop meeting on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., according to a news release from the county.

The meeting will be held in the County Board Room of the Kendall County Office Building, 111 West Fox Street, Yorkville.

The public and any other interested parties will have an opportunity to comment on the County’s existing Land Resource Management Plan and to suggest and recommend proposed changes or modifications to the plan.

County staff, townships, communities, nearby counties, fire districts, school districts, park/forest preserves, economic development organizations, and non-profit organizations will have the opportunity to share an overview of the activities and accomplishments from their organization from 2023 and their goals and objectives for 2024.

No RSVP to attend the meeting is required, according to the release.

For additional information, contact Matthew Asselmeier at the Kendall County Planning, Building and Zoning Department at (630) 553-4139 or email at masselmeier@kendallcountyil.gov.