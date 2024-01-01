Extension offering free Everyday Environment series

Spotted lanternfly is the newest “unwanted” invasive pest in Illinois. Learn how to identify and report this invasive insect as well as how to manage it and prevent further spread.

Reconnect with nature this winter. Explore the impacts of the newest invasive species in Illinois, discover ways to protect waterways from nutrient pollution and turn out the lights to explore dark skies with the Everyday Environment webinar series.

This University of Illinois Extension program, led by environmental experts, explores natural resources and provides steps anyone can take to help connect with nature and improve the environment through sustainable practices.

Live sessions take place online from 1 to 2 p.m. on one Thursday each month.

New Invaders: Spotted Lanternfly, Jan. 11: Spotted lanternfly is the newest “unwanted” invasive pest in Illinois. Learn how to identify and report this invasive insect as well as how to manage it and prevent further spread. Tricia Bethke from The Morton Arboretum will explore why monitoring for spotted lanternflies in winter is important and how you can help report invasives with early detection and rapid response.

Empower Illinois: Strategies to Reduce Nutrient Pollution and Protect Waterways, Feb. 8: The lakes, streams and rivers of Illinois are vital for drinking water, wildlife, recreation, fishing and industry, and everyone has a role in safeguarding water here and downstream. Explore what nutrient pollution is by learning about the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy and how it works to reduce nutrient pollution from nitrogen and phosphorus. Whether you're a local landowner, concerned citizen, a steward of the environment or all three, this presentation with University of Illinois Extension water quality experts will equip you with practical tools and knowledge so you can contribute to healthy waterways in your community. Discover the significance of nutrient management, learn about agricultural, homeowner and municipal practices, and explore the successes of community-led watershed initiatives across the state. Learn about the latest updates on Illinois water quality, including progress made in reducing phosphorus discharges from wastewater treatment facilities, the addition of new agricultural conservation practices to the suite of recommended practices, green infrastructure adoption at home and within the community, and the approaches that are guiding Illinois toward a sustainable future and cleaner waterways.

Protect Our Dark Skies: How to Limit Light Pollution, March 14: The sky is a natural wonder that unites everyone in Illinois, our nation and the world. The Milky Way, the orange glow of Jupiter, the constellations Orion and the Big Dipper all capture our attention and fill us with awe. However, for many of us, the sky is not dark enough to see more than just a few stars. Explore how to take a closer look around your home and community to assess night light conditions and simple ways you can help keep our night skies dark.

The live webinars are free, but registration is required. Register online at go.illinois.edu/EverydayEnvironment for series sessions. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Erin Garrett at emedvecz@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

To stay informed about Everyday Environment programs, subscribe to email updates at go.illinois.edu/EverydayEnvironmentUpdates. Recordings of webinars are also available at youtube.com/UIextension.