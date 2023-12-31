U of I Extension offering free gardening webinars this winter

Seasons come and go, but home gardening never stops. Explore how to keep your green thumb growing this winter with Four Seasons Gardening webinars.

University of Illinois Extension experts will share tips for starting native springs for your home garden, insect updates on invasive spotted lanternflies and periodical cicadas, and the power of rain gardens to slow and filter stormwater.

Sessions are free, with live online sessions from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on select Tuesdays. Registration is required. Find more information and sign up for sessions at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.

Extension educators and specialists Jamie Viebach, Kacie Athey, Chris Enroth and Andrew Holsinger will lead the series.

Native Seed Starting for Spring Planting, Jan. 23: Life as a perennial plant parent can be rough. Discover the three main reasons to divide perennials during this presentation, including more blooms. Explore steps to increase vigor and generate low-cost plants while giving them room to grow. Participants will learn the types of root systems to consider before dividing and tips for aftercare of perennials.

Insects to Know: Spotted Lanternfly and Periodical Cicadas, Feb. 12: In 2023, the first spotted lanternfly in Illinois was identified in Cook County. In spring 2024, a large brood of periodical cicadas is set to emerge in northern Illinois, making it a big year for insects. Learn about the biology of these insects and what their arrival means for gardeners and farmers.

Rain Garden Essentials: Design, Build, Plant, March 5: Discover the power of rain gardens, which act as nature's filter by slowing stormwater runoff, reducing soil erosion and relieving strain on stormwater systems. Gain insights into the principles of rain garden construction and design, ensuring that your garden not only enhances the beauty of your space, but also contributes to the health of the environment.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Gemini Bhalsod at gbhalsod@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.