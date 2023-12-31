Sandwich P.E.O. donates to Open Door

Sandwich P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) recently presented a check for $300 to the Open Door Rehabilitation Center in Sandwich. Open Door provides vocational, residential, day and community support services to adults with developmental disabilities.

P.E.O. is an international organization with over 300 chapters in Illinois and over 5,800 chapters in North America. They support educational opportunities of women through grants, loans and scholarships as well as contributes to local nonprofit organizations. The Sandwich chapter holds fundraising events throughout the year to help fund their educational projects and donations.