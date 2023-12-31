Letter: Retirement development concerns

To the Editor:

The Dec. 7 “Record,” page 3, carried news of a retirement development in Yorkville: $20 million invested to provide 48 units, 96 parking spaces and rental preferences for locals.

The one- and two-bedroom units will cost about $400,000 on average. The bulk of the required funds ($17 million) will be provide Illinois Housing Authority tax credits.

My concern is that allowing corporations to invest in such projects with money otherwise due the state subsidizes such projects, compared to having to borrow at market rates of 8% to 12%. Since the tax payment is postponed to when the investment is sold, consider the effect of 2% or 3% inflation halving the real amount “borrowed.” This drives out developers unable to get subsidies and contributes to a housing shortage, driving up rents.

It will be interesting to learn what rental rates will be for what class of seniors and how they are selected to satisfy the housing authorities.

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon