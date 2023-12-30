Yorkville Public Library lists adult programs for January

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Your Friend in Health: 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10. Did you know that your body has an internal pharmacy? It does. And it can supply the medicines you need in just the right doses, at just the right time, custom-made for you – if you know how to keep it open. Participants will learn the keys to their pharmacy as well as the four pillars of health in this eye-opening class.

Our Future with A.I.: 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11, via Zoom. Join sci-fi author, journalist and activist Cory Doctorow, Hugo and Nebula award-winning author Ken Liu, and NY Times bestselling author Martha Wells as they speculate about our A.I. future.

Protecting Your Assets in Retirement and Beyond: 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 20. Join us for a new monthly series of financial seminars with mortgage loan officer Scott Gajewski and attorney Sean Robertson to help adults set themselves up for retirement and beyond. January’s workshop - Understanding reverse mortgages and their benefits: The basics of a reverse mortgage; Myths and truths about reverse mortgage; The benefits of a reverse mortgage during retirement.

Chair Yoga: 10:15 a.m., Thursdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: 4 p.m., Thursdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are Thursday evenings for ages 18 and older.

Roaming Readers: 9 a.m., Fridays, Jan. 5 and 19. Weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

Dabblers: Adult Painting Class: 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 9. Learn to paint with Carolyn Kyle. Learn the basics of painting - each month focusing on different techniques, mediums or styles. From basic brush strokes to matting and framing your masterpieces, come check it out and dabble a bit with Carolyn.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: noon, Wednesday, Jan. 10. The Lunch Bunch is one of our longest running and most engaging book clubs. Past books have included mysteries, historical fiction, biographies and memoirs, romance and best-sellers. Bring your lunch and join the Lunch Bunchers for a lively discussion about great books. Meetings are the second Wednesday of every month in the library’s board room.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: 11:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 15. A monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your new found time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods that can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach Jess Stewart will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Psychological Thriller Book Club: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 16. Join us for a book club focused on Psychological Thrillers, Mysteries, and Suspenseful Stories. If you love those gripping tales that leave you on the edge of your seat, trying to figure out whodunnit or how your hero/heroine is going to get themselves out of this jam, then this might be the book club for you. The club will meet the third Wednesday of each month to discuss a different book.

Men’s Book Club: 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 18. The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome.

Branch by Branch: The Genealogy Club: 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 20. Join genealogy enthusiast David Frazier for our new workshop to explore your roots. Frazier will relate some of his experiences digging into his own family tree, then show us how to use online resources to find the people from our own pasts – and their stories. If possible, attendees should bring their own laptops. The library has a limited number of computers they can provide.

Horror Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22. Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy and the eerie should join us for Horror Book Club. We will meet on the fourth Monday of each month and discuss a new book each month.

Adult Creative Writing Group: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 23. Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, your biography, a short story or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing. Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of the month.

Computer Basics for Seniors: 10 a.m, Wednesday, Jan. 24. Each class is a hands-on learning experience designed to help you feel more comfortable with your laptop or desktop computer. Each session will focus on different skills through practice and hands-on activities. There is a limit of five students per class to ensure that everyone gets proper attention and time.

Monday Movie Madness: 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29. Enjoy a free afternoon movie with your friends on the last Monday of each month. To see a complete list of upcoming movie selections, check out the library website.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us