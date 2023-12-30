Members of the Yorkville softball team react behined hoome plate after defeating Oak Park-River Forest in thirteen innings during the Class 4A State semifinal softball game on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

It was a calendar year of outstanding achievements for many Kendall County athletic programs and individuals. Teams recording historic seasons. Record-setting accomplishments. Individual glory on the greatest of stages. And for one team, a return to sports in triumphant fashion.

Here are the Top 5 Sports Stories of 2023 in Kendall County.

Yorkville's Madi Reeves (2) reacts after ending the game with a strike out to win the 4A sectional championship against Wheaton Warrenville South at Oswego High School on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

Yorkville softball takes second in state

Yorkville softball entered the spring of 2023 with great anticipation, after a historic first sectional title in 2021 and a program record 28 wins in 2022. And the Foxes delivered, with a season that was better than ever.

Led by hard-throwing senior pitcher Madi Reeves and a deep lineup anchored by cleanup hitter Sara Ebner, Yorkville reached the state softball tournament for the first time in school history. Reeves threw 171 pitches in a stirring 13-inning Class 4A semifinal walk-off win over Oak Park-River Forest and the Foxes went on to take second place in Class 4A. Reeves threw a 10-strikeout one-hitter in the sectional final and 16-strikeout three-hitter in the supersectional as Yorkville finished the season 36-3.

“Lost freshman year to COVID, been historic ever since,” Yorkville coach Jory Regnier said. “They made a name for us. They put us on the map.”

IHSA Football: Sandwich vs. Marengo Sandwich's Simeion Harris attempts to avoid a tackle from Marengo's Rylan Smith during their Kishwaukee River Conference game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 in Marengo. (Paul J. McKenna for Shaw Local Media)

Sandwich football returns – in a big way

Sandwich football, after not fielding a varsity team in 2022 due to low participation numbers, returned to the football field this past fall – in a big way.

The Indians, two years removed from going 0-9 in 2021, went 6-3 during the regular season to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Sandwich didn’t stop there, making it all the way to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011 before losing to Wheaton Academy.

One of the best turnaround seasons in the state was felt throughout the program, the school and the community.

“I’m struggling to have tears right now because I’m so proud of this coaching staff, these young men and what this community’s been able to accomplish,” said Sandwich coach Kris Cassie, holding a quarterfinal plaque.

Yorkville’s Ben Alvarez celebrates his win over Loyola’s Kai Calcutt in the 220-pound Class 3A championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

State champions in wrestling, track

Ben Alvarez knew about losing in overtime in the state tournament. In February 2023, he made sure it didn’t happen on the biggest stage.

The at the time Yorkville junior knocked off Loyola’s Kai Calcutt to claim the Class 3A 220-pound title, winning 3-2 in the ultimate tiebreaker at the IHSA Boys Individual State Tournament in Champaign. Overtime matches weren’t new to Alvarez. He lost a blood-round match in OT as a sophomore, keeping him off the medal stand.

“I’ve never felt this feeling before,” Alvarez said. “It’s crazy.”

Yorkville Christian’s Ty Edwards and Jackson Gillen earned second-place finish in Class 1A

Yorkville’s stellar individual achievement carried over to the track in May.

Showcasing his next-level potential with a blazing finish in the 4x400 relay, Yorkville senior Josh Pugh helped the Foxes capture the state title in a time of 3 minutes, 19.04 seconds. The Foxes’ 4x400 team of Brycen Clements, Owen Horeni, Elliot Goodwin and Pugh finished the season undefeated. Pugh earlier relied on a memorable kick in the final 110 meters, to finish in third place with a personal-record time of 47.50 seconds in the 400.

“I felt on fire out there,” Clements said.

Not to be outdone, Sandwich’s Sunny Weber took second in the 3,200-meter run and third in the 1,600 at the state track meet, and in the fall as a sophomore won conference, regional and sectional championships, then smashed the Sandwich school record in taking third at the Class 2A state cross country meet.

Class 4A Lockport Regional final game. West Aurora at Oswego East Oswego East's Mekhi Lowery (24) makes a move under the basket during Class 4A Lockport Regional final game between West Aurora at Oswego East. Feb 24, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local News Network)

Oswego East boys basketball, baseball make history

Oswego East’s boys basketball program has established a strong pedigree in recent seasons. It became historic in 2023. A senior class led by third-year starter Mekhi Lowery and Ryan Johnson led the Wolves to 29 wins and the first sectional championship in program history. Jehvion Starwood’s 24-footer with 2.9 seconds left in overtime gave Oswego East a win over Bolingbrook in the sectional semifinal, and from there the Wolves knocked off Joliet West in the sectional final.

And then Oswego East threw a huge scare into eventual Class 4A champion Moline, leading into the fourth quarter of an eventual 59-55 supersectional loss.

“They made a lot of memories for the school and the community,” Oswego East coach Ryan Velasquez said. “There’s a 10-year-old coming to these games that will remember them forever.”

Oswego East history continued onto the baseball diamond in the spring.

Griffin Sleyko’s seventh strikeout sent the Wolves past crosstown rival Oswego 2-1 in the Class 4A Romeoville Sectional final for the first sectional championship in program history. Mike Polubinski’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth provided the winning run for Oswego East, which had not even won a regional title before this year.

“Griffin was shoving for us all game. To go nine innings is insane,” Polubinski said.

Oswego’s Sidney Hamaker (13) goes up for a kill against Romeoville's Grace Griffin (11) and Taylor Cicero (12) during a volleyball game at Oswego High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News)

Oswego volleyball’s record-breaking season

Led by junior outside hitters Sidney Hamaker and Mia Jurkovic, Oswego volleyball won its first 11 matches, best start in program history. The Panthers, going 29-7, smashed a program win record, came a win away from the school’s first volleyball conference title and then won just the program’s fourth regional title – first since 2011.

“It’s incredible to see the progress we have made,” Hamaker said. “Looking back, I couldn’t be any prouder.”

And, off the court...

A sixth big story in Kendall County occurred off the court in July.

Jason Jakstys, Yorkville’s 6-foot-10 senior, announced his verbal commitment to Illinois for basketball. Jakstys, ranked the No. 7 senior in Illinois and No. 47 power forward in the country by 247Sports, saw his recruitment take off this spring and summer after leading Yorkville to a record-setting season as a junior.

He chose Illinois from nine scholarship offers including Illinois State, Drake and Indiana State.

“I’m super excited, and so is my family,” Jakstys said. “Illinois seemed like the perfect fit for me. They have an amazing coaching staff as well as guys on the team.”