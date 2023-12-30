Letter: Would you trust them with our future?

To the Editor:

As an American I am sharing my thoughts as to what I think it means for Donald Trump to be our next president elect. In doing so I can’t help but recognize how he incited his followers to storm the capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The question has to be asked did he actually have any solid evidence to support his accusation that the election was stolen? After listening to his accusations you have to realize that no government agencies supported his claim and not even one court out of 60 hearings supported it.

After watching the televised Congressional Committee hearings the witnesses left little doubt as to the dishonesty that Trump and his allies attempted to pass his “the big lie” as factual. As what has been found Trump encouraged many medias, allies and spokesman to make public false accusations of a corrupt election.

Now as we close in on a possible trial in March, many of these accusations have been retracted from those sources who were facing criminal charges. I ask Trump supporters, if any other candidate were to go to these extremes to over throw an election, would you trust them with our future?

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich