Letter: Why did this have to happen?

To the Editor:

I ask those of you intending to put Ukraine on the end of a dead tree branch to do a Google search on current happenings in Ukraine. I do every day so I stay up to date on the destruction of a once beautiful and independent country.

U.S. funding runs out around the first of the year. The country is in ruins. Look at the pictures of the apartment buildings, schools, theaters, stores, churches, to name just a few. Ask yourself why did this have to happen?

Putin is using convicts on drugs to destroy what is left of the Ukrainian military. The military is running out of ammunition and artillery shells. There is no Air Force to support the troops. Bite the bullet Congress and help them or Ukraine will fall just like Poland did in 1939.

Oh, and Mr. Ex-President, Putin is not a friend to us. He would love to interfere in our 2024 elections and hack our computers. Remember, he is a war criminal.

George Hayner

Montgomery