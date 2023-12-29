Year in Review: A look back at some of the top stories in Kendall County in 2023

Yorkville High School students who spoke before the Yorkville School Board on Sept. 25, 2023 at the high school library listen to the discussion about the board's decision to prohibit use of the book "Just Mercy" in an English class. (Mark Foster)

Controversy over removal of “Just Mercy” book from Yorkville High School English class

A group of Yorkville High School students blasted the four Yorkville school board members who voted to prohibit use of the book “Just Mercy” in an English class during a board meeting on Sept. 25.

“By allowing the opinions of a select few to influence what is taught in our classrooms, you’re sending the message that their beliefs are more important that the quality of our education,” YHS senior Alexis Barkman told the board.

“You’re depriving us of our freedom to read and form our own opinions about the subjects you deem too controversial,” Barkman continued. “You are failing our students.”

Earlier this year, the parent of a student in the English II Rhetorical Analysis course complained about use of Bryan Stevenson’s book, which takes a critical look at America’s criminal justice system, triggering the district’s uniform grievance procedure.

Oswego East High School teacher resigns after investigation into alleged grooming behavior

An Oswego East High School teacher resigned following an investigation by the district that he engaged in grooming behavior with a student.

Justin Query, who had taught English at Oswego East High School, resigned effective Sept. 14.

He had been employed by SD308 since 2005. Query voluntarily rescinded his professional educator license to the state of Illinois, said Theresa Komitas, the district’s executive director of communications and public relations.

School officials received the report from the victim in early fall 2022, at which time Query was immediately placed on a leave of absence pending the investigation, Komitas said in an email.

The Aurora Police Department along with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Illinois State Board of Education were all involved in the investigation, she said.

Esporta Fitness in Oswego closes its doors

The building that previously housed Esporta Fitness in Oswego could be home to another fitness center or potentially a restaurant.

Esporta Fitness, which had been located at 201 Ogden Falls Rd. along Route 34, closed its doors Oct. 16. LA Fitness operates Esporta fitness centers.

Esporta Fitness Center, which had been located at 201 Ogden Falls Road along Route 34 in Oswego, closed its doors at 2 p.m. Oct. 16. (Eric Schelkopf)

A lease agreement expired earlier this year. The 45,000 square foot building, which sits on 4.88 acres, was built in 2008.

Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said he has been in communication with the leasing brokers for the space.

“They are targeting primarily fitness users but are also open to retail, restaurant, and entertainment as well,” Leighty said in an email. “The key challenge is finding one or more users to take the nearly 45,000 square feet of space. The building is also not conducive for subdividing easily so that also poses a unique hurdle.”

Oswego cricket stadium plans moving forward after village board approval

Work is expected to start in the spring on a proposed outdoor cricket stadium in Oswego that could eventually seat between 24,000 and 25,000 people after the Oswego Village Board approved the plans at its Nov. 7 meeting.

Trustees voted 4-1 to approve a special use permit for Phase 1 of the project, which involves construction of the field and wicket and installation of underground drain tiles. They also recommended approval of preliminary concept plans for all five phases of the project.

Oswego resident Paresh Patel of Chakra360 LLC has submitted plans to build a professional cricket stadium with a clubhouse and restaurant on 33.48 acres at the northwest corner of Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail in Oswego. The land is currently zoned for manufacturing and the proposed stadium would be considered a special use. (Graphic provided by Chakra360 LLC )

Voting “no” was Village Trustee Tom Guist. Village Trustee Kit Kuhrt was absent from the meeting.

Oswego resident Paresh Patel of Chakra360 LLC has submitted plans to build the professional cricket stadium with a clubhouse and restaurant on 33.48 acres at the northwest corner of Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail in Oswego. The land currently is zoned for manufacturing and the proposed stadium would be considered a special use.

Yorkville country singer connected to Nashville music scene

Yorkville resident and country musician Annie Vander’s latest video has strong ties to the community that she calls home.

“He Himself & Him” was filmed in part at the Persimmon Room at Whitetail Ridge Golf Club in Yorkville. Vander and her husband, Brian, live in Yorkville.

Her husband is featured as one of the patrons in the video. And in another tie to the area, the video was produced and directed by Plainfield-based Imagination Designers.

The song, which recently made its debut on the MusicRow Country Breakout Radio Chart, was written by her producer, David Norris, along with songwriter Cece DuBois. In the video, Vander plays a waitress/bartender seeing the frustrations of other women as they deal with ego-filled men on dates.

Teen wrestler cited for punching Sandwich opponent in face at wrestling match

A Sandwich teen was punched in the face by his opponent after their wrestling match April 8 at Oak Park-River Forest High School.

Cooper Corder, 14, suffered a bloody nose. The incident happened during the Beat the Streets Chicago Freestyle & Greco Tournament hosted by USA Wrestling.

The Oak Park Police Department cited the teenager who allegedly punched Cooper with a local ordinance violation for assault. In a widely circulated video, Cooper is seen shaking his opponent’s hand following their match, which he won by a score of 14-2.

After the handshake, his opponent is seen punching him in his face. Cooper said the punch took him by surprise.

“As soon as it happened, I was kind of in a state of shock,” he said. “I didn’t know exactly what was going on. … I cleaned myself up and tried getting out of there as fast as I could.”

New indoor golf dome opens to rave reviews in Oswego

The recently opened Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome in Oswego has been getting a warm reception since opening in late November at 3360 Station Drive, just west of Orchard Road.

The facility was built by Yorkville-based Whitetail Ridge Golf Club.

“On the weekends, we’ve got tons of families, parties and groups coming in,” said Alex Balog, director of golf operations for Yorkville-based Whitetail Ridge Golf Club.

The facility is equipped with technology to help both novice and competitive golfers, such as if they are hitting the ball too far to the right. And customers can simulate playing on different golf courses such Pebble Beach in California. The facility uses TrackMan Range technology in each of its 30 bays.

Alex Balog, director of golf operations for Yorkville-based Whitetail Ridge Golf Club, demonstrates how one can simulate playing on different golf courses while playing at Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Along with featuring golf year-round, Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome also has a restaurant, The Persimmon Room, which also is the name of the restaurant at Whitetail Ridge Golf Club. The restaurant serves fast casual food. Those who are playing golf at the facility can expect their order to be ready in 10 to 12 minutes, food and beverage director Dave Huerta said.

First marijuana dispensary in Oswego opens its doors

Market 96 held a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Sept. 14 at its new marijuana dispensary at 1144 Douglas Road in Oswego in the Mason Square shopping center.

Market 96 is Oswego’s first marijuana dispensary. Another dispensary, Cloud 9, is set to open in a former fast food restaurant at 2420 Route 30 in the Townes Crossing shopping center.

Walking into the newly opened Market 96 neighborhood dispensary in Oswego is like walking into a neighborhood market.

“That was our whole plan,” said Jay Williams, who is one of the supervisors at Market 96. “We wanted to bring a different and more welcoming experience for the guests.”

Selling recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois in January 2020. This is Market 96′s first dispensary in Illinois.

The name Market 96 name pays tribute to the first state-level cannabis legalization in the U.S. in 1996. Williams said it decided to open a dispensary in Oswego because it is an “underserved community for the cannabis market right now.”

It’s the sweet taste of success as Yorkville couple opens Foxes Den Meadery in city’s downtown

Rico and Jenna Bianchi of Yorkville are craft beer connoisseurs who one day had their world changed when sampling mead at a festival.

“He said, ‘I’ve got to figure out how to make this,’” Jenna remembers her husband saying at the time.

Rico and Jenna Bianchi of Yorkville have opened Foxes Den Meadery in the city's downtown. They are seen here behind the bar of their new business on May 27, 2023. (Mark Foster)

Now, the couple have opened Foxes Den Meadery, a tap room and production facility at 101 S. Bridge St. (Route 47), which promises to become a destination for those fans.

Located in the recently renamed Riverside Plaza building owned by The Williams Group, Foxes Den Meadery is open three days a week.

The business boasts a large main tap room and bar, a second gathering spot known as The Bee Room and an outdoor deck overlooking the Fox River.

From the basement production facility, the Bianchis produce, bottle and hand-label their honey wines. More of the meads are available on tap.

Yorkville High School recognized by U.S. News & World Report

Yorkville High School earned national recognition as one of the best high schools in the U.S., according to the annual ranking published by U.S. News & World Report.

YHS ranked among the top 15% of the almost 25,000 public high schools in the nation. YHS also ranked in the top 18% of the high schools in the state of Illinois.

This is the fifth recognition in the past six years the school has received. This prestigious recognition evaluates all high schools across the country across six comprehensive performance criteria that included: College Readiness Index, College Curriculum Breadth Index, Math & Reading Proficiency, Math & Reading Performance, Underserved Student Populations and Graduation Rate.