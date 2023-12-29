Oswego trustees look for ways to attend other government meetings without violating Open Meetings Act

Oswego village trustees are looking for ways to attend and possibly participate in meetings of other government bodies without violating the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

At the Nov. 28 Oswego Committee of the Whole meeting, the majority of village trustees favored an option that would limit attendance and participation at meetings of other government bodies to two elected officials, determined on a rotating basis of those who have expressed interest in attending the meetings.

As Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo noted, the Illinois Open Meetings Act restricts communication by what is considered a majority of a quorum of the Village Board.

“Therefore, if two or fewer elected officials meet outside of a properly called public meeting of the Village Board, they can discuss business of the Village Board and not be in violation of the Open Meetings Act,” Di Santo said. “However, once three or more elected officials communicate outside of a Village Board meeting, Village Board business cannot be discussed.”

He added that if three or more elected officials attend the same board or commission meeting, they can observe the meeting but should not participate. During the meeting, trustees discussed the different options that were presented to them.

Village trustee Karin McCarthy-Lange was leaning in favor of an option that would limit attendance and participation to two elected officials, determined on a rotating basis of those who have expressed interest in attending.

“It gives everyone an opportunity to participate on a rotating basis and gives us all a chance to get to know some of our commissioners,” she said.

Village trustee Andrew Torres also liked that option as well as another option where the village president would assign up to two elected officials per board and commission to attend and participate as official village board liaisons.

Another option would allow all elected officials to attend the meetings but would discourage them from participating because of Open Meetings Act and role interference considerations.

Village trustee Karen Novy didn’t like that option.

“I don’t want the public to think we’re breaking any OMA laws,” she said. “If we want to stay abreast of what commissions are doing, we have the opportunity to review the minutes from their meetings, which is a way to keep up to date what all our commissions are doing.”

Like McCarthy-Lange, she was in favor of an option that would limit attendance and participation to two elected officials, determined on a rotating basis of those who have expressed interest in attending.

Village President Ryan Kauffman noted the village could start livestreaming the Economic Development Commission meetings, which it currently does not do.

“All of us could watch the meetings from our own homes,” he said.

The village currently only livestreams Village Board and Plan Commission meetings.

“We could start livestreaming more if that is what the board would be interested in,” Di Santo said.