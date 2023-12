The Kendall Township Board recently announced its updated website, now located at Kendalltwp.com.

“Kendall Township is pleased to provide our new, easier to find website,” Kendall Township clerk Steve Grebner said in a news release.

While Kendall Township has had a web presence for a few years, it was not the easiest to search for or find for many reasons, according to the news release. It was hosted by the Townships of Illinois (TOI) and while very cost effective, the address was very long and hard to find unless you knew where you were looking.

“This new addresswill enableresidents of our township to more easily locate the website and find information important to them when they need or want it”, Kendall Township supervisor Steve Gengler said.

In addition to agendas, meeting minutes and ordinances, the township has tried to provide additional helpful information and links to resources such as: IDOT Traffic and Road Conditions, Kendall County Community Food Pantry, 211 Information Call Line (English and Spanish versions), Kendall 988 Mental Health Line, Kendall County CASA, Senior Services Associates of Kendall County and Kendall County Sheriff Citizen at Risk Program.

Items to view such as winter safety tips and homeless resource lists are but a few items to with the ability to be downloaded and viewed.

This new addressis an update driven by the elected official’s continued effort of transparency and adding value to the residents of Kendall Township. The new site is ADA compliant and is optimized for access by any platform – computer, tablet or phone.